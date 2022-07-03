Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Given New 92.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 65.90 to 92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC cut Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

ACKAY opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

