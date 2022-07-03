Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 4,921.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,817 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,138,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.