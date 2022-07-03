Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Arista Networks by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $93.41 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,280 shares of company stock valued at $57,266,244. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

