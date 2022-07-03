Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.75.

ATZAF stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

