Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 98,161 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,161 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $23,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 593,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 359,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

UBS opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.