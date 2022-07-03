Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after buying an additional 1,475,076 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

