Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 1,911 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Elastic worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,648,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.11. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

