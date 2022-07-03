Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 81,540 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 81,540 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Trimble worth $25,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 26.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11,428.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 415,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 411,436 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Trimble by 176.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 455,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 290,869 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 9.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

