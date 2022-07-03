Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $673.03 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $672.42 and its 200 day moving average is $716.07.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.60.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

