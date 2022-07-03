Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,613 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.77% of Kforce worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

