Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,182 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Omnicom Group worth $24,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,916,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 530,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

