Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,090 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Equifax worth $27,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $370,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE EFX opened at $186.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.31.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.