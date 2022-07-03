Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,054 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.16% of Owens & Minor worth $39,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

