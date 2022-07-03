Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,673,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,750 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.41% of Cazoo Group worth $29,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,026,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,617 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,085,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,479,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

NYSE:CZOO opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.