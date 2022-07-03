Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $18.33 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,622 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.