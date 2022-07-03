Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $35.15 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,223 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Guardant Health worth $35,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Guardant Health by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 246,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 139,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $43.66 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

