Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $37.14 Million Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,076 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.55% of BRP worth $37,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BRP by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $6,901,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth $6,519,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

