Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $38.29 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,676 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.43% of Five Below worth $38,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $112.99 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.09 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

