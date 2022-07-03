Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $18.93 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 651,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,925,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Cameco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cameco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

