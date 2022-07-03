Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $22.51 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,512,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Boston Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

BXP stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.61 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

