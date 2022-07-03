Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 5,715 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,717.69.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,767.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.05 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,091.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,242.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

