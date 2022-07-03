Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,663,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,878,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.13% of ICL Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ICL opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $23.832 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

