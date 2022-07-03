Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 11,186 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $161.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average is $185.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.