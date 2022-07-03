Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 181,450 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,450 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

FTV stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

