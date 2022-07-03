Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 82,137 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,137 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $28,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $57.42 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

