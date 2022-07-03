Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $14.83 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,268 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 429,348 shares of company stock worth $65,489,986. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

