Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $26.12 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $394.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $386.51 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

