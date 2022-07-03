Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $27.19 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,192,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,835,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,025,724,022.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock valued at $355,891,104. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

LLY opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

