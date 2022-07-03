Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of SBA Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $330.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.