Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $4.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ASPU opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

