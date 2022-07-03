Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.
About Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Pharmacare (APNHY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.