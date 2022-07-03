Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

About Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

