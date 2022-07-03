Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 11,529 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1,964.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Realty Income by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Realty Income by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.15 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.