Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,953 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 202.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

INTU opened at $388.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

