Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $748.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $886.91. The firm has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

