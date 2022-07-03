Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 718 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 5,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

