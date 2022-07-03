Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 248.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BSMQ stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

