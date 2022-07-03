Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

