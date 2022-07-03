Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.