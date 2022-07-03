Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

LMT stock opened at $433.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

