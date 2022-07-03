Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $26.22 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $40.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.