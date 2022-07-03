Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1,271.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $358.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

