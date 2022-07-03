Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

