Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $223.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.74 and a 200-day moving average of $224.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

