Asset Dedication LLC Has $905,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.70.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $480.92 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

