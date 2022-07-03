Asset Dedication LLC Has $976,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $71.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

