Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

