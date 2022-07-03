Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,941,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after acquiring an additional 903,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 868,627 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

