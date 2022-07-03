Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 12,301 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 343.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

