Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 21,938 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $25.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

