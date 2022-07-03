Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 5,383 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,187,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.